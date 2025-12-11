J&K: Udhampur students meet President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Jammu: A group of students from J&K’s Udhampur district on Thursday called on the President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

Army’s Udhampur headquartered northern command said on X, “A group of students from Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The group visited Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the National Integration Tour.”

The event was widely appreciated and welcomed as social media went awash with people appreciating the event, as others called for more such integrative events to bind the nation.

“Love seeing initiatives like this. For students from a district like Udhampur, walking through Rashtrapati Bhavan and meeting the President can change how they see both the country and their own future,” a X user said.

Another user said that national integration feels very real when young people from far-flung regions find themselves at the heart of India’s democracy.

“Incredible to see young minds from Udhampur experiencing the grandeur of Rashtrapati Bhavan and meeting the Honourable President! National Integration Tours truly weave the threads of unity and pride across our diverse nation,” he said.

Another post on X said, “From Basantgarh to Rashtrapati Bhavan! A proud moment as our students met the President of India.”

The army and also the civil administration have been organising tours of students and opinion leaders from various parts of J&K to visit other states and interact with the people to acquaint themselves with geography, culture, language and developmental projects taking place in various parts of the country.

Village elders interact with people of different rural areas and see for themselves how the grassroots-level governance works.

Enriched through their interactions with members of successfully operating Panchayats, local elders learn how the ‘Panchayati Raj’ can be our way to practice to change the lives of rural people for the better.



