JNU Violence: No Headway In Police Probe

Delhi police have not made any arrests as yet in the cases related to violence which was unleashed by masked goons on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in the national capital on Sunday. The police have formed three special teams to investigate the violent incidents which rocked JNU and caused countrywide outrage. However, they have not made any headway in the probe led by the crime branch into the violence which left 34 students injured.

Police have sought the help of the public in identifying the masked hooligans behind the violence. The cops say that they have not been able to access proper CCTV footage on account of the server connection being snapped. They are also scrutinizing a number of videos on the violent incidents which surfaced on social media platforms and are trying to establish their veracity.

The Joint Commissioner of Delhi (Western Range), Shalini Singh visited the JNU campus on Tuesday and met some students. She told media persons that her team is trying to put together the sequence of events which led to the violence. Her team's investigation is independent of the inquiry being conducted by the Crime Branch, she clarified.

Meanwhile, the JNU administration has extended the last date of registration for the winter exams to January 12. The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Jagdish Kumar has appealed to students to come forward and register for the winter semester exams.

Student groups have called for a strike on Wednesday, but at any rate, the university largely remained closed after the Sunday violence.