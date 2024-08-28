Live
Just In
JNUSU ends hunger strike after 17 days
Claims administration has agreed to its key demands
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) ended their hunger strike early Tuesday morning after 17 days of protest against the university administration to press their demands.
According to the students’ union, the hunger strike was called off after the JNU administration on Monday agreed to several of its key demands and provided verbal assurances on others.
“Due to the worsening health of the hunger strikers, JNUSU has decided to call off the hunger strike. However, our struggle is far from over. The mode of protest has changed but the fight for our demands continues with renewed determination,” the JNUSU said in a statement.
The protest, which began on August 11 with 16 students sitting on an indefinite hunger strike, was concluded with only two participants remaining -- JNUSU President Dhananjay and Councillor Nitish Kumar -- ?after several students had to withdraw due to their deteriorating health conditions.
In a statement on Monday, the union stated, “Dhananjay has lost more than 5 kg and has a ketone level of 4+, which indicates severe pressure on his kidneys due to the hunger strike. He has also developed jaundice and a urinary tract infection (UTI). Nitish has lost around 7 kg and has become extremely weak, suffering from severe joint and muscle pain.”