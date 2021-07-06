Jose K. Mani in a quandary over remark against father in Supreme Court

Thiruvananthapuram: A remark by the counsel for the Kerala government in the apex court on Monday came as a shocker for ruling Left's third biggest ally -- the Kerala Congress (M).

KC (M) was formed by K.M. Mani and for close to six decades, was the live wire of the Congress led UDF, but after the death of Mani two years back, things went haywire for his son Jose K. Mani and much to the surprise of all, he joined the Left Front last year.



The shocker for Jose K. Mani came following the remark of the counsel for the Kerala government which has approached the Supreme Court seeking a reversal of the Kerala High Court decision which dismissed a plea for withdrawal of a case registered against six Left legislators in 2015 for indulging in vandalism in the assembly.



The counsel remarked in the Supreme Court that the protest on the floor of the assembly was a natural protest by the legislators as Mani was a corrupt politician.



The vandalism took place on March 13, 2015 when erstwhile State Finance Minister K.M. Mani was presenting the state budget for the new fiscal during the UDF led government's rule.



The then CPI-M-led opposition had taken a strong stand that Mani, who was accused of taking a bribe of Rs one crore for reopening closed down bars, would not be allowed to present the budget.



When Mani began his speech, the Left legislators went berserk, throwing out the Speaker's chair from the dais and also damaging the electronic equipment on his table.



In the April 6 assembly polls, Jose K. Mani had to bite the dust when he was defeated by sitting legislator Mani C. Kappen, while five others from his party won the polls.



Already reeling under his loss, Jose K. Mani has gone into a huddle and is yet to react on this shocker, while his party senior leader Stephen George soon after hearing about this remark said that it was made by the counsel and just cannot be taken lightly and they express their strong protest about it and wanted the Pinarayi Vijayan government to take cognisance of this and take appropriate remedial measures.



"This statement has to be withdrawn, as courts have given a clean chit to K.M. Mani," said George.



P.C. George, one of Mani's old foes and a seven time legislator, who lost this time, said if Jose has any shame left, he should ask his party legislator Roshy Augustine -- the State Minister for Water Resources, to quit.



"Is it not a shame for the memory of K.M. Mani. His party today is the third biggest ally of the ruling Left and the very same government says Mani is a corrupt politician. Jose, if he has any shame left should immediately pull out Augustine from the cabinet," said P.C. George.



Senior legislator and Mani's close aid and now a senior legislator whose party Kerala Congress is an ally of the Congress, said all wish to hear what Jose K. Mani has to say about it.



Meanwhile, CPI-M acting state secretary and convener of the Left Democratic Front A. Vijayaraghavan feigned ignorance of what happened in the apex court.



"How can I react to media reports," asked Vijayaraghavan.



Meanwhile, Vijayan is expected to take up this issue at their party meetings scheduled in the next three days and when the case comes in the apex court on July 15, there are chances of making some amends to cool down Jose K. Mani.