JP Nadda Called 'The Kerala Story' An Eye Opener

JP Nadda, national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saw a special screening of the movie "The Kerala Story" on Sunday and described it as "eye opening." Nadda stated that there is a "new type of terrorism" that is without weapons after seeing the film in Bengaluru's Garuda Mall and that the video reveals "poisonous terrorism." Poisonous terrorism is exposed in "The Kerala Story." He claimed that no nation or religion is associated with this type of terrorism.



Nadda, who is in Karnataka to campaign for the BJP in the May 10 Assembly elections, stated that this is a worldwide story and that it needs to be followed. He continued that people will be able to understand what kind of conspiracy is being hatched to make the society hollow after watching this film and people should be aware of it.



Along with BJP unit president for Karnataka Nalin Kumar Kateel, union ministers Shobha Karandlaje and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP unit president for Tamil Nadu K Annamalai, and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, Nadda attended the film.

Meanwhile, the central plot of the film "The Kerala Story," which features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in the key parts, is a group of Keralan women who are coerced into becoming Muslims and joining the terrorist organisation ISIS. The film, which was directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, opened in theatres on May 5 after the Kerala High Court declined to grant a stay of distribution.