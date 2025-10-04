Live
Judicial custody for Delhi godman in harassment case
Highlights
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday remanded self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati in 14 days' judicial custody.
The Delhi Police produced him before judicial magistrate Animesh Kumar at the Patiala House Courts on the completion of his five-day police custody.
Police had sought judicial custody for Chaitanyananda, accused of molesting 17 women students at a private management institute here. His counsel moved an application seeking the supply of the seizure memo and the case diaries, which was allowed by the court.
