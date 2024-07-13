June 4 will go down as 'Modi Mukti Diwas': Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday slammed the government's move to declare June 25, the day the Emergency was declared in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' as yet another "headline grabbing exercise in hypocrisy" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking a swipe at the decision, the opposition party also said that from now on, every year on November 8, the day when demonetisation was announced in 2016, the people of India will celebrate "Aajivika Hatya Diwas" and a gazette notification will also be issued soon.



Congress General Secretary (In-charge, Communications), Jairam Ramesh said, "Yet another headline grabbing exercise in hypocrisy by the non-biological PM who had imposed an undeclared Emergency for ten long years before the people of India handed him a decisive personal, political, and moral defeat on June 4, 2024 - which will go down in history as Modi Mukti Diwas."

"This is a non-biological PM who has subjected the Constitution of India and its principles, values, and institutions to systematic assault," Ramesh said on X. "This is a non-biological PM whose ideological parivar had rejected the Constitution of India in Nov 1949 on the grounds that it did not derive inspiration from Manusmriti. This is a non-biological PM for whom democracy means only demo-kursi," the Congress leader said.