Jyotiraditya Scindia Says Rahul Gandhi's Fight Is An Individual Fight Boy For Democracy

Jyotiraditya Scindia, a union minister, questioned the Congress on Wednesday about their efforts to portray Rahul Gandhi's court battle as one for democracy. He claimed that it is now obvious that Congress will stop at nothing to undermine democracy in India and sink to a new low. They are making every effort to maintain their political relevance. This conflict is personal rather than one of democracy.



Scindia added that Rahul Gandhi is not the first person to be barred from the Lok Sabha at a news conference. Azam Khan and Jayalalithaa were already disqualified. He emphasised the reasons why there is such uproar at this time and why everyone is dressed in black.

The Union minister questioned why Rahul Gandhi was receiving special treatment. He predicted the situation A handful of Congress lawmakers joined him when he went to court. He described this as an effort to put pressure on the judges.

Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury made remarks and stated that Scindia should justify to the Congress why the party's demand for a JPC investigation into the alleged Adani fraud is incorrect. He also emphasised the criticism of the colour black. Despite the fact that our hair is likewise black, he added that the PM's bodyguard also wears black. Instead of just loving the colour saffron, he was questioned if he had any issues with black.

