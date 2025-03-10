Live
- North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles as South Korea, US launch joint military drills
- BJP MLAs disrupt Jharkhand Assembly over law and order, Question Hour adjourned
- NSE Clearing retains Crisil’s highest credit rating for 17th year in a row
- Harley’s Fine Baking Celebrates International Women’s Day
- Hundreds of people march in Taiwan to commemorate Tibetan Uprising Day
- Worst seems to be over for Indian markets, GDP growth to rebound: Goldman Sachs
- Jadeja bags best fielding medal after Champions trophy victory
- 2-day national meet on NEP 2020 commences at NSU
- Cheques worth Rs 48.6 L disbursed under CMRF
- Sidhu and Gambhir's Poetic Banter and Bhangra Challenge
Just In
Kalahandi’s master athletes bag 9 medals
Bhawanipatna: The 7th National Master Game 2024-25 was organised by Master Games Federation at Birsa Munda stadium in Rourkela from March 6 to 9. More...
Bhawanipatna: The 7th National Master Game 2024-25 was organised by Master Games Federation at Birsa Munda stadium in Rourkela from March 6 to 9. More than 1,200 athletes from across the country participated in the event. Three master athletes from Bhawanipatna bagged 6 gold and 3 silver medals. Master athlete Durga Charan Mishra won 3 golds in shot-put, discus throw and hammer throw. T Ramakrishna won 3 golds in 5 km race walk and 800-metre and 400-metre run. Similarly, master athlete Bhawani Shankar Panda won 3 silvers in long jump, high jump and 5 km race walk. Kalahandi Lok Sabha member Malvika Devi, Rajya Sabha member Sujeet Kumar, Junagarh MLA Dibya Shankar Mishra, Dharamgarh MLA Sudhir Ranjan Pattajoshi, Odisha Athletic Association president Jaganmohan Patnaik, Kalahandi Senior Citizen Association president Gajendra Prasad Padhi and sports lovers congratulated the medal winners from Kalahandi for making the district proud in the national event.