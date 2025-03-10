Kalahandi’s master athletes bag 9 medals

Bhawanipatna: The 7th National Master Game 2024-25 was organised by Master Games Federation at Birsa Munda stadium in Rourkela from March 6 to 9. More than 1,200 athletes from across the country participated in the event. Three master athletes from Bhawanipatna bagged 6 gold and 3 silver medals. Master athlete Durga Charan Mishra won 3 golds in shot-put, discus throw and hammer throw. T Ramakrishna won 3 golds in 5 km race walk and 800-metre and 400-metre run. Similarly, master athlete Bhawani Shankar Panda won 3 silvers in long jump, high jump and 5 km race walk. Kalahandi Lok Sabha member Malvika Devi, Rajya Sabha member Sujeet Kumar, Junagarh MLA Dibya Shankar Mishra, Dharamgarh MLA Sudhir Ranjan Pattajoshi, Odisha Athletic Association president Jaganmohan Patnaik, Kalahandi Senior Citizen Association president Gajendra Prasad Padhi and sports lovers congratulated the medal winners from Kalahandi for making the district proud in the national event.

