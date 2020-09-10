Kangana row backfires on Sena; Sharad Pawar unhappy

Mumbai: The demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office had given her "unnecessary publicity", Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said , expressing his disapproval of the move by the Shiv Sena-controlled civic body BMC. "I have objection to media's coverage. Media made these things bigger. We should ignore such things," said Pawar, whose party is a part of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra.

The senior politician suggested that though the BMC or Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation acted "as per rules", the timing of the demolition drive had sent out a wrong message to the public.

The 33-year-old actor, sharing images on her Twitter handle, replied that she was being targetted because of her fight with the Shiv Sena, which also controls the BMC.

She captioned photos of the BMC team as "Pakistan..." and "Babur and his army".

Meanwhile, Three persons have been arrested for allegedly trespassing into Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's farmhouse in neighbouring Raigad district of the state, a police official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Bhilawali village, he said. According to the official, two of the accused claim that they are journalists of a leading English news channel. The incident took place three days after a caller allegedly threatened to blow up Thackeray's personal residence in Mumbai.

"After reaching Bhilawali on Tuesday evening, the accused trio asked a man who was passing by in the village about the location of Thackeray's farmhouse there. The man, however, told them that he was not aware of it," the official said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh received a threat call on Tuesday for criticising actress Kangana Ranaut during the assembly session on Tuesday. The threat call was received at the Minister's Nagpur office, an official confirmed on Wednesday.