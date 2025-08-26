Kani river breaches embankment in Jajpur

Jajpur: Continuous rainfall in the upper catchments of Baitarani river has triggered floods in Jajpur district, severely disrupting normal life in many villages of Dasarathapur block.

Sources said an 80-foot-wide breach took place in the Kani river embankment, a tributary of the Baitarani, near Ahiyaas Bazaar under Kaspa panchayat of Dasarathapur block in Jajpur district. As a result, vast areas were submerged with water following the breach at around 4.50 am, after heavy overnight showers, affecting at least 46 villages of 14 panchayats under Dasarathapur block.

With the Baitarani river flowing above the danger mark, strong currents battered the weak points of Kani river embankment, eventually causing it to collapse. As a result, floodwaters surged into nearby habitations, submerging villages and agricultural land. Several areas remain cut off, while vast patches of croplands are under several feet of water.

Locals said the breach expanded rapidly within hours, inundating farmlands and threatening more habitations downstream. A senior official in the Water Resources Department said Baitarani river is flowing above the danger mark at Akhuapada.

“Baitarani river’s water level reached 18.86 metres on Monday evening, significantly above the danger mark of 18.33 metres at Akhuapada.

The water level of the river is rising due to incessant rains in the upper catchment areas,” said Jajpur District Emergency Officer Ashok Kumar Behera.

Meanwhile, the district authorities said disaster response teams have been deployed and they are evacuating people in marooned areas. “We have started evacuation and arranged food and shelter for the affected people.

Medical teams, including doctors, are deployed, and special arrangements have been made for children and elderly,” said Jajpur Collector Ambar Kumar Kar.

Shelter homes have been set up with all basic amenities, he said, adding no casualties have been reported so far.