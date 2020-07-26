Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of fearless determination, exceptional valour of Indian Armed Forces: President

NEW DELHI: On the 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to soldiers who had sacrificed their lives for the country.

President said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of fearless determination and exceptional valour of our Armed Forces.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is symbol of fearless determination & exceptional valour of our Armed Forces. I salute the soldiers who fought the enemy and laid down their life to defend Bharat Mata. The nation is forever grateful to them and their families," President Kovind tweeted.

The Prime Minister also paid his tribute and said he will speak more on this in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations. Will speak more about this during today's #MannKiBaat, which begins shortly. #CourageInKargil

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations.



On July 26, 1999, the Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs paid tributes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the day which marks the victory of Indian soldiers in the Kargil War.

Singh said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is indeed the celebration of India's proud tradition of outstanding military service, exemplary valour and sacrifice.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute the brave heroes who protect India by dedicating everything. Jai Hind."



