Karma doesn't spare anyone: BJP

New Delhi: BJP leaders invoked 'karma' and the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray as they took a swipe at outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who resigned Wednesday night after the Supreme Court cleared the decks for a floor test following a rebellion by a big chunk of his party MLAs.

"Karma does not spare anyone," BJP general secretary C T Ravi, who is in charge of his party's affairs in the state, said. "Balasaheb Thackeray was a man who could control governments, despite not being in power.

On the other hand, his son couldn't even control his party, despite being in power. What a fall from grace," BJP's IT department in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted.