Karnataka cancels 10 trains for migrants

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has cancelled all the ten trains that were expected to ferry migrant workers back to their home states this week -- a move the opposition Congress dubbed holding the workers "hostage". Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said he has "appealed" to migrant workers to stay as construction work has resumed in the state.

Several states, however, have been reluctant to let the migrant labourers go, looking ahead at the time when the lockdown ends and industrial activity resumes. Sources said the Chief Minister had a meeting with builders , where many had complained that they do not have enough workers.

The opposition Congress objected to the state's move."We can't keep them (the migrant labourers) captive. We have to take them into confidence. The government and builders must give them incentives," said senior Congress chief DK Shivakumar.

The government in Karnataka has announced a relief package of over Rs 1,600 crore for groups worst hit by the lockdown that was imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus. The package will benefit small and medium enterprises, handloom weavers, flower growers, dhobis or washermen, barbers, auto and taxi drivers among others. There will be a one-time Rs 5,000 compensation for washermen and barbers.

The beleaguered Karnataka government stopped additional Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners retrospectively from January 1, an official said on Tuesday.