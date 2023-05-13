  • Menu
Karnataka elections: People rejected BJP & PM Modi, say Congress leaders

Following the latest trend showing Congress leading in Karnataka assembly elections, the grand-old party leaders have claimed that they are coming in the state with full majority.

New Delhi: Following the latest trend showing Congress leading in Karnataka assembly elections, the grand-old party leaders have claimed that they are coming in the state with full majority.

Talking to IANS, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that people have rejected the "negative" campaign of BJP, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are coming with a full majority in the state," claimed Khera.

Alka Lamba, Congress spokesperson, told IANS, "We learnt from our mistakes... Results of Himachal a few months back, and the latest trends of counting for the Karnataka Assembly polls show that as issues of people were not getting resolved, they are voting for the grand-old party.

