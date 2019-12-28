Karnataka Govt Notice On Kerala Students Amidst CAA Protests Sparks Row

Bengaluru: A notice said to have been issued by the Karnataka government asking colleges and universities in Dakshina Kannada district to keep a tab on students from Kerala has stirred a fresh row. The circular reported to have been sent by the district administration has evoked sharp reactions with politicians from Kerala also criticising it.

Signed by the district education officer, the notice refers to the ongoing protests by students against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The circular asks the authorities to ensure that students do not get involved in these protests. The controversial part is about a reference to students from the neighbouring state of Kerala who study in Karnataka.

The circular asks varsity administration to keep a tab on students from Kerala and see that they do not get drawn into these protests. However, the authorities clarified this point by saying that the intention was to protect students from Kerala studying in southern Karnataka in large numbers, especially in view of the ongoing protests.

The higher-ups in Karnataka government including the education minister distanced themselves from the notice pointing out that it had been sent out by the district administration. However, students from Kerala, as also politicians from the neighbouring state slammed the Karnataka government for the circular and called it discriminatory.

The notice comes right on the back of last week's protests against the CAA in Mangaluru which turned violent leaving two people dead. On its part, the Yediyurappa government is said to be considering attaching the properties of rioters on the lines of the Yogi Adityanath government in UP.