Karnataka to probe police firing on anti-CAA protestors

Mangaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka government on Saturday ordered an inquiry into Thursday's police firing on anti-CAA protestors in here in which two persons were killed, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said.

"I have ordered an inquiry into the police firing to ascertain the reasons for resorting to it after teargas and baton charge were used to disperse the protestors from the secretariat in the city on Thursday," Yediyurappa told reporters here after reviewing the law and order situation with police and district officials.

The 76-year-old chief minister flew to the strife-torn port city from Bengaluru on the day and visited the riot-hit areas where scores of vehicles were burnt and police opened fire on protestors, who had turned violent during the all-India shut down (Bharat bandh) against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"As the situation has been under control since Thursday night and no untoward incidents occurred, curfew has been relaxed for three hours from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to enable people to buy essentials, attend to errands and meet people," said Yediyurappa.

The Chief Minister also advised the City Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha to lift the curfew on Sunday for the day time but re-impose it in the night if the situation if Saturday night remained peaceful.

"As the situation has improved since Friday when the curfew was relaxed for two hours in the afternoon, curfew has been relaxed for three hours on Saturday and lifted during the day on Sunday to restore normalcy," said Yeidyurappa.

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, BJP Lok Sabha member from Chickmaglur Shobha Karandlaje, state Director-General of Police Neelamani Raju and other police officers accompanied the chief minister for a firsthand account of the situation.

"Ban order under Section 144 of the CrPC will remain in force till normalcy is restored in the coastal city. Ban on Internet data services on mobiles and other portable devices will be lifted on Sunday or Saturday depending the situation," Bommai told reporters.