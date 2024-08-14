Karnataka's 6 women panchayat chiefs to participate in I-Day function at Red Fort

Bengaluru: Six women panchayat presidents from various districts of Karnataka have been invited to the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort in Delhi on Independence Day.

The women have been invited to the ceremony in recognition of the work done in their respective panchayats, said State Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Priyank Kharge, who congratulated them.

Minister Kharge said that these six individuals have earned this honour for their exemplary management, environmental care, cleanliness, solid waste management, tax collection, and water supply responsibilities at their village panchayats.

They have also brought pride and honour to the state of Karnataka, he said.

The selected women village panchayat presidents are led by T.K. Ramesh, Assistant Secretary of Bangalore Rural District Panchayat.

Lakshminarasamma, the president of Geddare Village Panchayat, Gauribidanur Taluk, Chikkaballapur district helped 250 families to avail various benefits under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). She has created awareness among students about libraries and got them enrolled. Sanitation and cleanliness are her other focus in villages and school toilets.

Nafeesha, the president of Peruvai Village Panchayat, Bantwal Taluk, Dakshina Kannada district came into prominence in the state for driving a solid waste collection vehicle. She has been honoured by the state government. She has distributed books and uniforms to school students at her own cost and is also a resource person at the State Institute of Rural Development in Solid Waste Management.

Rajeshwari Gothi, the president of Kamatanur Village Panchayat, Hukkeri Taluk, Belagavi district is a graduate. During her tenure, the panchayat entered into an MoU with two self-help groups for solid waste collection. She has pioneered the construction of hi-tech toilets in government schools.

Jayashree, the vice-president of Taj Sultanpur Village Panchayat, Kalaburagi district has done exemplary work in creating awareness about sanitation and constructing toilets.

Under the leadership of Devi P.T., the president of Kanuru Village Panchayat in Kodagu district, the area emerged as a model of Gram Panchayat in providing good governance and civic services. The panchayat is undertaking various special initiatives to increase its own resource mobilisation. Many steps have been taken to make the village environment clean.

Shivamma, the president of Attaguli Pur Village Panchayat, Chamarajanagar Taluk is the only Gram Panchayat president belonging to the Soliga community, a major tribe in the district. She led the movement for the construction of toilets in each house. She also played a major role in the distribution of houses under the PMAY(G) scheme and declared the area as 100 per cent pucca house panchayat.