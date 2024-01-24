Kashmir agri university professor convicted for sexual harassment

Srinagar: A professor of the agricultural university in Kashmir was on Wednesday convicted for sexual harassment.

A local court in Kashmir’s Sopore town has found a professor guilty of sexual harassment at the Sher-e-Kashmir university of agricultural sciences and technology (SKUAST) Wadoora campus.

The accused, who held the position of HOD Extension in SKUAST Wadoora, has been sentenced to one year in prison and fined Rs 15,000.

The court order said that the prosecution successfully secured conviction in the case.

The trial of this case was concluded within a record time of nine months.