Kashmir Visit By 16 Envoys: A Significant Diplomatic Move

The scheduled visit of 16 envoys of various countries to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, is being as an important step in showcasing the restoration of normalcy in the Valley to the world.

The group of 16 envoys which will be travelling to J & K today, consists of members from Latin American and African countries, to a large extent.

Significantly, envoys of countries of the European Union have communicated to the government of India that they would like to visit the Union Territory at a later date and would also like to meet prominent leaders of the valley including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. Both the former chief ministers had been detained after the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories.

The envoys will also meet Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu in Jammu and are scheduled to return to Delhi on Friday.

In deciding to take the diplomats to the valley, India is effectively aiming to counter Pakistan's propaganda on the Kashmir issue in international forums.

After the scrapping of Article 370 and dividing the northern-most state of India into two Union Territories, the government has been reaching out to the international community to counter the Pakistani propaganda machine which has been on an overdrive on the issue.