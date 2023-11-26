Kausar Jahan supported PM Modi's appeal of Vocal for Local

Live
Kausar Jahan, Chairperson of the National Capital Delhi Haj Committee, made a big statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.
New Delhi: Kausar Jahan, Chairperson of the National Capital Delhi Haj Committee, made a big statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. She has asked everyone to emphasize vocal for local throughout the upcoming wedding season. Kausar Jahan agreed with the PM Modi statement and stated that his request should be implemented. This will be beneficial to the country.
In her reply to Mann Ki Baat, Delhi State Haj Chairperson Kausar Jahan stated that in today's 'Mann Ki Baat' episode, PM Modi discussed 'Vocal for Local' and its impact during the festival season. The Prime Minister has also urged everyone to do the same during the approaching wedding season. This will strengthen the country. If people buy indigenous products, everyone will benefit. Our position will be stronger economically. Emphasizing vocal support for locals will give impetus to development in the country.
Indeed, at the Mann Ki Baat show on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that in Mann Ki Baat last month, the focus was laid on being vocal for local, i.e., purchasing local products. Over the previous five days, the country has done business worth over Rs 4 lakh crore on Durga Puja, Diwali, Bhaiya Dooj, and Chhath.This time during the festive season, there has been tremendous enthusiasm among the people to buy products made in India. Now, while buying something at the shop, the children of the house have started checking whether Made in India is written on it or not.