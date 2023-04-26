  • Menu
Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather

Devotees during their pilgrimage to the Kedarnath temple, in Rudraprayag district on Tuesday

The portals of Kedarnath opened after a winter break on Tuesday morning, with thousands of pilgrims braving sub-zero temperatures to offer prayers at the Himalayan shrine covered in snow.

Kedarnath: The portals of Kedarnath opened after a winter break on Tuesday morning, with thousands of pilgrims braving sub-zero temperatures to offer prayers at the Himalayan shrine covered in snow. Temple chief priest Rawal Bhima Shankar Ling opened the gates of the temple amid rituals and chanting of shlokas. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also offered prayers at the temple. The pilgrims were showered with flower petals from a helicopter on the occasion. Thousands of pilgrims offered prayers at the temple as its doors were opened after the winter break, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay said.

