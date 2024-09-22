Kejriwal Alleges PM Modi's Conspiracy To Tarnish His Image At Delhi Rally

At the 'Janta ki Adalat' event held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of orchestrating a plot to discredit him and his colleague Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal, who recently stepped down as Delhi's Chief Minister, asserted that his decade-long governance had been marked by integrity. He suggested that PM Modi, perceiving Kejriwal's honesty as a political threat, resorted to attempts to tarnish his reputation.

The AAP chief emphasized that his resignation was not driven by a desire for power or financial gain, but rather by a commitment to transforming the country's political landscape. He mentioned that he would soon vacate the Chief Minister's residence, noting that despite his tenure, he doesn't own a house in Delhi.

Expressing his emotional response to corruption allegations, Kejriwal stated that being labeled as corrupt by the BJP caused him distress. He defended his administration's record by highlighting various public welfare initiatives, including free electricity, free bus rides for women, improved schools, and free healthcare.

Kejriwal challenged the BJP's accusations by contrasting his government's achievements with those of BJP-ruled states. He questioned why similar welfare measures weren't implemented in the 22 states under BJP governance if he were indeed corrupt.

The AAP leader concluded by posing a rhetorical question to the public, asking them to judge whether he was the wrongdoer or if those responsible for his imprisonment were the real culprits. This event marks Kejriwal's continued efforts to maintain public support and challenge the narratives put forth by his political opponents.