Kejriwal announces to conduct survey for next CM candidate of Gujarat

New Delhi: The assembly elections in Gujarat are set to take place this year, which can be announced soon. Even before the election was announced, all political parties started preparing for the Gujarat Assembly elections, under which candidates are also being announced along with rallies.

Under this, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has announced to conduct a survey for the next Chief Minister candidate of Gujarat on behalf of the aap party, in which everyone will be able to send their opinion through mail and message and other methods.

Speaking at a media conference,Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "All over Gujarat, this atmosphere has become such that the Aam Aadmi Party government is on its way, so we want the people of Gujarat to tell us who should be the next chief minister, for which we are issuing a number and email ID.

Kejriwal said that people of Gujarat can express their opinion on 6357000360 number and [email protected] email ID through 4 ways, in which SMS, WhatsApp message, voice message and mail can send their opinion till 5 pm on November 3.The results will be declared on November 4.

During his press conference, Arvind Kejriwal targeted BJP's government in Gujarat."The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years and in these 27 years, they have not had a single job to count. All their big leaders who are coming to hold rallies are only abusing the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal. We keep asking BJP what they've done in 27 years, but they don't have any work to tell. At the same time, Kejriwal said that BJP people are asked what will you do in the next 5 years? Which also they do not have any plan. "