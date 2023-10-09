Kejriwal honored disabled people with State awards who have excelled in various fields

New Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday awarded state awards to 11 individuals with disabilities who have excelled in various fields, including four Paralympic athletes, and also recognized four disabled athletes. Furthermore, hospitals specializing in services for people with disabilities, namely Dr. Ambedkar Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, were also honored.

On this occasion, he stated that with dedication, these people converted their weaknesses into strengths. CM Kejriwal stated that the Delhi government does not need funds.They are driven to contribute to society. We should all be inspired by them. "Generally, people start crying over minor issues," he explained. Despite the enormous hardships that these people have faced, I would like to inform the department that their incredible and inspirational tales should be featured on full-page newspaper advertisements.The Delhi government is the only government in the country that has no shortage of money. If we have to make new plans for the disabled, we will definitely make them.

He further suggested that the Social Welfare Department publish 'inspirational stories and photographs' of such people in the form of full-page advertisements in newspapers so that more and more people can be inspired by their achievements. During the program, state government awards for persons with disabilities were given to sportspersons, writers, motivational speakers, and other achievers. While presenting the awards, Kejriwal also interacted briefly with some of the award winners on stage.

CM Kejriwal stated, "Today's award ceremony was an emotional and spiritual experience for me." Each of the prize winners has accomplished something in his life; someone plays badminton sitting in a wheelchair; someone is a motivational speaker. The story of each of them is very inspiring.

During this event, the CM also launched the 'Dharohar' mobile app, designed to facilitate the convenience of pensioners, alongside the unveiling of a publication by the Social Welfare Department.The Dharohar App is designed to assist all pension beneficiaries in receiving important notifications. On this app, pension beneficiaries can register their complaints, which will be promptly addressed. The app allows beneficiaries to provide their name, mobile number, Aadhar number, district name, and photo. After registration, users can access information about their pension list, pension disbursement details, and pension received for the last three months. They can also request modifications to their life certificates and account numbers. Complaints are forwarded to their respective districts for immediate resolution. The app is available in both Hindi and English.











































