Guwahati: Kejriwal promises free electricity, jobs in Assam

Guwahati: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised free electricity and jobs if AAP came to power in Assam, while he accused the ruling of BJP of doing nothing but play "dirty politics" in the Northeastern state. AamAadmi Party governments in Delhi and Punjab are giving free electricity to their states, and it will be the same in Assam, too, if the party forms government, Kejriwal said at a rally here. He promised jobs for all unemployed youths of Assam if AAP is voted to power, adding that the party has given employment to 12 lakh people in Delhi in seven years, and 28,000 people in one year in Punjab. Kejriwal also assured of providing piped water to all households of Guwahati within a year of the AAP forming government in the state.





"AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015 and the BJP here in 2016. Today, we have changed the face of Delhi. What has Himanta babu (Assam CM HimantaBiswaSarma) done for the state in seven years? Nothing, only dirty politics," Kejriwal alleged. On Sarma's threat of suing him if he raised corruption charges against the BJP leader, Kejriwal said his Assam counterpart has not learnt the culture of people of the state, who accord a warm welcome to their guests.





"For two days, he has been threatening me that he will put me in jail. Am I a terrorist? I invite Himanta babu to come to my house in Delhi for tea. And if he can make time, also have a meal with me. I will show him around the city, the wonderful work we have done there," Kejriwal said. Sarma had on Friday threatened to file a defamation case against Kejriwal if the AamAadmi Party leader alleged corruption cases against him outside the assembly. Kejriwal had reportedly said in the Delhi Assembly that there are cases against Sarma.





Taking a swipe at the Assam CM over the recent Class 10 board exam paper leak, he said: "A government which cannot even keep the question papers safe, how will they run a state? In Delhi or Punjab, question papers never get leaked." "It has to be an insider job. Someone is selling the future of your children," he claimed. Raising the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic qualification, Kejriwal said only an educated person can ensure development of a country.





"In a poor country like ours, being illiterate or less educated is not a crime. We have no problem with that. But, the prime minister should be educated. If not, it is a dangerous thing," Kejriwal maintained. He asserted that demonetisation and the three farm laws that were later withdrawn are instances of Modi being "fooled" by his advisors. "The manager of a company needs degrees to fit his role. The 'top manager' of the country would also definitely require some degree," he said.



