Kejriwal seeks Centre's leadership role to curb pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sought the Centre's leadership in curbing the air pollution as he termed it a "problem" in not just the national capital but entire north India.

"The central government can no longer lag behind. The Centre will have to lead from the front. The Air Quality situation is worsening from Bhiwandi in Rajasthan to Bettiah and Motihari in Bihar. It is a problem in the entire North India. To tackle it, we need to sit across the table and find a solution", he said while addressing a press briefing.

Chief Minister Kejriwal was addressing a joint press briefing with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the rising air pollution.

The air quality has turned very bad in Delhi and people are facing difficulty in breathing. There are many aspects to it and it is a problem of the entire North India, he said.

"There are severe conditions everywhere from Delhi to Dadri, Jind, Manesar, Faridabad. The Aam Aadmi Party is not only responsible for this. The air of one state does not stay in one state only. The Centre needs to take steps to curb the pollution", Kejriwal said.

"We agree that stubbles are being burnt in Punjab for which farmers are not responsible. Instead, we and our governments are. Our government in Punjab is just over six months old which is a very short span. We have done a lot of work, some steps have been successful, some may not have been. By next year, stubble burning will be reduced. But we don't want to get into a blame game, we are responsible for this", Kejriwal further said.

Farmers themselves do not want to burn the stubble. There is a difference of only ten to twelve days between the crops of paddy and wheat, in such a situation burning the stubble is the only choice they have, the Punjab Chief Minister said.

"We can solve it by November next year. Taking the responsibility, we have tried a lot to stop the stubble burning, but it is not our sole responsibility.

"The Centre and the state government should sit together. As CM Punjab I also give assurance and also take the responsibility", CM Mann said.