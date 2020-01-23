Kejriwal to fight for New Delhi seat with 'Chak De' star, cab driver

New Delhi: The deadline for filing nominations for the Delhi Assembly elections ended on Tuesday and the candidates of various parties for the 2020 Delhi elections to be held on February 8 are known now.



While the AAP is contesting alone all 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly, the BJP has fielded candidates in 67 seats and its allies Janata Dal United and Lok Janashakti Party in the remaining 3 seats. Similarly, the Congress is fighting in 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal in the remaining 4 seats.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who filed his nomination from the New Delhi seat, will have to face 93 candidates. However, the final number of contestants would only be known after Friday, the last date of withdrawal of nominations.



The BJP fielded state Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav from the New Delhi constituency against Kejriwal. The BJP's decision has led to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saying that the saffron party has surrendered before the polls.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal, waiting with token number 45, had at least 10 former contractual employees of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), around five cab drivers, at least four social workers who participated in the India Against Corruption Movement in 2011, and a national-level hockey player, who played a cameo in the movie 'Chak De! India', ahead of him.

And just ahead of Kejriwal was cab driver Pawan Kumar with token number 44. "This government has hardly paid any attention to the problems faced by taxi drivers," he said. "Autorickshaw fares were revised but there was no scheme for taxi drivers. Time has come to have MLAs who are cab drivers."