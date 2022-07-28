  • Menu
Kejriwal's announcement on August 4th, thousands of children from Delhi will make the world's greatest tricolour

Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal

Highlights

Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that India is celebrating 75 years of independence.

Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that India is celebrating 75 years of independence.

On August 4th, thousands of children will gather in Delhi and make the biggest tricolor in the world.

On that day everyone will take a pledge that now India will not stop, will not stop.

Together we 130 crore Indians will make India the number 1 country in the world.

