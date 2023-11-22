Live
Just In
Kerala And Tamil Nadu Governments Issue Advisories As IMD Warns Of Intensifying Northeast Monsoon
- Stay informed about the evolving weather situation as the Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments issue advisories in response to an orange warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding the intensifying Northeast monsoon.
- Anticipate heavy rainfall in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, prompting precautionary measures, including school closures in certain areas. Get real-time updates on the latest weather forecasts and conditions in the region.
In response to the escalating Northeast monsoon, the Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments have issued advisories urging caution, following an orange warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The advisory comes as heavy rainfall is anticipated in parts of both states. Kerala braces for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 22 and 23, while Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to experience heavy rainfall on November 22.
Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal have been shut in anticipation of the heavy rain, and the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has forecasted intermittent rainfall over the next two days in more than 10 districts of Tamil Nadu. For November 22, light to moderate rainfall is expected in various parts of the state.
According to the latest IMD bulletin, Kerala has already witnessed substantial rainfall, with Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram districts receiving 7 cm and 5 cm of rain, respectively. The forecast also indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Yanam. Stay tuned for updates as the authorities closely monitor the evolving weather conditions.