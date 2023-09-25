Kerala biker recalls 1,300 km ride with Rahul Gandhi as exhilarating

Kochi: Murshid Basheer, the only South Indian hailing from Kerala who was part of the group that undertook a 1,300 km motorcycle journey with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, that began on August 19 and finished on August 25, continues to gush over the experience even after a month.

Together, the group of bikers and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rode through breathtaking spots in Leh, Srinagar, Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley and Lamayuru, before ending the ride at Kargil.

The group rode on KTM bikes while Rahul Gandhi rode on his own motorcycle.

Known as ‘Murshid Bandidos’ on social media, Murshid was not picked for the ride at random.

Rahul’s team had searched for records and social media looking for leaders in their respective fields.

Murshid, (35), is an accomplished rider, race promoter, a social media influencer promoting responsible biking and an entrepreneur who shuttles between Dubai and Thrissur.

Recalling his experience Murshid said right from the beginning Rahul made it clear that he was one among the group and he would always listen to the assigned crew leader.

“Rahul came prepared for the ride with the full-body gear and was focused and committed to the ride from day one,” said Murshid.

“The way Rahul could seamlessly engage all the people around him from various communities and every walk of life, took the group by surprise.

“During the late night fireside chats he would engage people in their areas of interest and made the discussions a great experience for everyone involved,” said Murshid.

"Normally, you'd be exhausted after a full day of riding. But while we took a breather, Rahul would freshen up and meet people outside. The warm welcome he received everywhere was truly impressive," added Murshid.

Basheer recalls that Rahul was one of the fastest learners and his discipline and fitness made things easier for him and his fellow riders.

“He was constantly asking questions and learning more as the ride progressed. During a particularly difficult ride, Rahul was in the recommended standing position for most part of the ride.

“This came as such a pleasant surprise to the season riders who were in charge of coaching and training Rahul,” added Basheer.