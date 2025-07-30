Kerala CM Condemns Arrest Of Malayali Nuns In Chhattisgarh, Alleges False Bajrang Dal Complaint

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly condemned the detention of two Malayali Catholic nuns in Chhattisgarh, characterizing their arrest as religious persecution orchestrated through fabricated allegations by Bajrang Dal members.

The Railway Police arrested Sister Vandana Francis and Sister Preethi Mary from Durg Railway Station on charges of human trafficking and religious conversion following a complaint filed by a Bajrang Dal functionary. OnmanoramaOnmanorama The nuns face charges under Section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (human trafficking) and Section 4 of the Chhattisgarh Religious Freedom Act, 1968 (unlawful religious conversions).

Vijayan termed the arrest "the latest example of the Sangh Parivar's atrocities against the Christian community," asserting that the nuns were detained based on "a false complaint" filed by Bajrang Dal activists. 'Atrocities' against nuns in Chhattisgarh show true nature of Sangh Parivar: Kerala CM The Chief Minister accused the Sangh Parivar of systematically targeting Christians while masquerading their hostility behind concerns about religious conversions and trafficking.

"The people who visited Christian homes and Church leaders with cakes and broad smiles" were now pursuing nuns, Attack On Nuns In Chhattisgarh Exposes True Nature Of Sangh Parivar Alleges Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Vijayan observed, highlighting what he sees as the organization's duplicitous approach toward the Christian community.

The Kerala leader has expressed particular concern about the broader implications for minority rights and constitutional protections, warning citizens to resist such encroachments on fundamental freedoms. Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding urgent intervention and justice for the nuns. Kerala KaumudiOnmanorama

Despite the serious accusations, there has been no corrective action from the central government, with the Chief Minister noting that Chhattisgarh's leadership has defended the arrests rather than addressing the alleged injustice.

The incident has sparked political controversy, with various religious and political leaders demanding the nuns' release and calling the charges fabricated and malicious.