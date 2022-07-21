Kerala Cop Helps NEET Aspirant To Reach On Time

A Keralan police officer has gained popularity on social media following his prompt intervention that enabled a NEET applicant to arrive at the examination location in time.

Archa Das, a native of Kannamangalam, Chettikulangara, was assisted by the policeman, namely Tolson P. Joseph, a sub-inspector in Ambalappuzha, and his chauffeur Joji Thomas in getting to SDV School in Alappuzha town, which served as her test location.

As per sources, the school was really located close to the Ambalappuzha taluk office in Alappuzha Town, but the authorities had placed the center's name as SDV English Medium School near Ambalappuzha on the student's admissions ticket. When Archa realised she had arrived at the incorrect location, Tolson drove her in a police jeep from Ambalappuzha to Alappuzha, travelling 10 kilometres in about 15 minutes.

According to the police, Neerkunnam, the officer in charge of checking the hall ticket at Al Huda English Medium School, noticed the discrepancy in the centre and immediately warned him.

Tolson said that the vagueness of the school address has a negative impact on numerous pupils and parents. When Archa arrived at the school at 12:50 p.m., she was due to enter the hall at 1:10 p.m. He continued that one of the assistants saw the address after entering the school. She left the school's grounds right away with the female applicant, but her father was nowhere to be found there. In the meantime, he took her in their jeep right away and drove to SDV School in Alappuzha town.

