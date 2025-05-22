Live
Kerala COVID-19 Update May 2025: Rising Cases, Mask Guidelines & Health Minister's Statement
Kerala records 182 new COVID-19 cases in May 2025. Health Minister Veena George urges caution and mask use, especially for vulnerable groups. Learn more about the latest guidelines.
Kerala has reported 182 new COVID-19 cases in May, leading the Health Department to issue new safety guidelines. Health Minister Veena George said the state must stay alert as COVID cases are also increasing in other countries.
Where Are the Most Cases?
Kottayam – 57 cases
Ernakulam – 34 cases
Thiruvananthapuram – 30 cases
The government is now watching the situation closely and checking both case numbers and hospital admissions.
Why Is This Happening?
Cases are also rising in countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand. New Omicron variants (JN.1, LF.7, NB 1.8) are spreading fast but seem to cause mild symptoms in most people.
New Safety Guidelines in Kerala:
Wear a mask if you have cold, cough, sore throat, or breathing issues.
Masks are required when visiting hospitals.
Elderly, pregnant women, and people with weak immunity should wear masks in public.
Doctors, nurses, and hospital staff must wear masks while working.
Hospitals must:
Test people with symptoms using RT-PCR
Keep enough test kits and protective gear ready