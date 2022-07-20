Kerala Demonstrations Get More Intense As 5 Get Detained For NEET "Stripping."

Five women were detained in Kerala on Tuesday amid escalating protests for reportedly forcing female candidates who took the NEET medical entrance exam to remove their bras during frisking.



Two of the ladies worked for the private educational facility at Ayur in Kollam where the event occurred, while the other three worked for an organisation contracted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). In response to the girl's accusation that she had to take her bra off in order to do the eligibility test, the state police opened an investigation.

After the Kerala government raised the problem with the Centre in an effort to get serious action taken, the NTA, which administers the test, established the panel. Along with other public figures from Kerala, Union Minister V Muraleedharan discussed the matter with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

After protests that started on July 18, there was an arrest. On Tuesday in Kollam, Kerala, the protests grew more intense and violent. According to reports, the innerwear's metallic hook offended the staff.

In accordance with allegations it received, the Kerala Women's Commission also filed a case. The girl students were allegedly asked to take off their undergarments by a company that NTA had contracted in Kollam for several tasks, including performing frisking. A girl who was 17 years old filed the complaint. Similar claims were made by several other female students, although they did not independently contact the police.

A segment of protestors damaged the educational facility in Ayur during protest marches. According to reports, student activists broke through the police barrier to infiltrate the college grounds, causing destruction. IPC Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) have been invoked as a result of the girl's complaint.