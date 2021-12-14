Kerala Government Has Relaxed COVID Regulations Allowing More People To Attend Public Events

Covid regulations have been eased even more by the state government of Kerala, letting more people to attend festivals and other public events.



On Monday, a Covid review meeting headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made a decision in this manner. Festivals, socio-cultural, and political events in open venues will be accessible to up to 300 people, whereas closed halls and rooms will only be open to 150 people. Previously, 200 people attended open venues and 100 attended closed venues.

The meeting, however, resolved to limit the number of persons attending funerals and weddings in open spaces to 200 and 100 in closed settings, respectively.

Furthermore, following the state's initial Omicron case, the review meeting asked the health department to investigate cluster formation large number of people in a small area turning positive in Covid test. Additional samples from the groupings will be sent for genetic sequencing to see if the Covid infection is caused by the Omicron variation.

The CM stated that the Ernakulam native's 36 contacts who tested positive for Covid's Omicron strain are being isolated. People should also use three-layer or N95 masks, he advised. According to the CM, teachers should have a comprehensive grasp of post-Covid illnesses.

In addition, the meeting opted against expanding school hours into the evening. If pupils at schools exhibit Covid symptoms, steps should be taken to give medical attention.

Meanwhile, COVID cases in Kerala slipped below 3,000 on Monday, with the state reporting 2,434 new infections and 203 fatalities, bringing the total caseload to 51,85,210 and the death toll to 43,170. Since Sunday, 4,308 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 51,16,928 and the number of active cases to 36,281.