Kerala Governor Appoints Temporary Vice Chancellors Amid State Government Standoff

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar has designated two interim Vice Chancellors while the state government's nominations for permanent positions await his consideration, marking another point of tension between the Governor's office and state administration.

Dr Ciza Thomas has been named as the temporary Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, while Dr K Shivaprasad will assume the role at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

The Governor's office justified these appointments by referencing a recent Supreme Court ruling. The apex court had authorized temporary VC appointments after the Chancellor challenged a Kerala High Court decision that had invalidated similar appointments at both institutions.

The Supreme Court specified that interim appointments may continue until permanent Vice Chancellors are selected, with a maximum duration of six months. The court also encouraged Kerala to establish a systematic approach for permanent VC appointments and requested complete cooperation from the Chancellor throughout this process.

Recognizing that permanent appointments require considerable time, the court noted that during this transitional phase, the Chancellor may either select new candidates or allow current temporary VCs to remain in their positions, following the guidelines set forth in the respective university Acts.

This development represents the latest friction point in the ongoing institutional conflict between Kerala's Governor and the state government regarding university appointments and administrative procedures.