Live
- 5th Test: Jasprit Bumrah released from India squad ahead of day two’s play
- ‘Thank You Dear’ review: A satisfying watch
- ‘Maatr̥u’ to make theatrical debut on Aug 8
- India’s textiles exports crossed $37.75 billion in 2024-25: Minister
- Director Bobby Kolli announces next big film with KVN Productions
- Kinder Hospitals Launches Advanced Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in Bangalore
- Raashi Khanna finds the rhythm
- ‘Mithra Mandali’ drops a quirky love anthem for gen Z
- Top 5 Smartphones to Watch for in August 2025: Google Pixel 10, Vivo V60, and More
- Homegrown Luxury: How to Grow Saffron and Use It in Everyday Cooking
Kerala Governor Appoints Temporary Vice Chancellors Amid State Government Standoff
Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar names temporary VCs for two universities despite pending state recommendations, citing Supreme Court approval for interim appointments.
Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar has designated two interim Vice Chancellors while the state government's nominations for permanent positions await his consideration, marking another point of tension between the Governor's office and state administration.
Dr Ciza Thomas has been named as the temporary Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, while Dr K Shivaprasad will assume the role at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.
The Governor's office justified these appointments by referencing a recent Supreme Court ruling. The apex court had authorized temporary VC appointments after the Chancellor challenged a Kerala High Court decision that had invalidated similar appointments at both institutions.
The Supreme Court specified that interim appointments may continue until permanent Vice Chancellors are selected, with a maximum duration of six months. The court also encouraged Kerala to establish a systematic approach for permanent VC appointments and requested complete cooperation from the Chancellor throughout this process.
Recognizing that permanent appointments require considerable time, the court noted that during this transitional phase, the Chancellor may either select new candidates or allow current temporary VCs to remain in their positions, following the guidelines set forth in the respective university Acts.
This development represents the latest friction point in the ongoing institutional conflict between Kerala's Governor and the state government regarding university appointments and administrative procedures.