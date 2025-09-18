Kerala Governor to inaugurate special event for persons with disabilities

Thiruvananthapuram: When the Different Art Centre (DAC) opens its doors on September 27, the stage will belong to artists who have long defied odds to express themselves through music, dance and theatre.

Nearly 200 performers from across the country will converge for the event, which will be inaugurated by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

The second edition of 'Sammohan', a national festival dedicated to celebrating the talents of persons with disabilities, promises two days of inspiration and artistic brilliance in Kerala’s capital.

For many, it is not just a festival but a rare national platform where ability takes precedence over disability.

This year, Sammohan brings together diverse institutions and groups: the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (Divyangjan), Kolkata; the Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC-Nagpur); SATYA Art & Culture Dance Studio from Odisha; and Chayanit - The Chosen Ones, a neurodivergent music collective from Delhi. The five-member band 'Chayanit' is set to be a highlight.

Co-founded by 22-year-old drummer Chayan Taneja of Delhi and 29-year-old pianist Devanga Bidrum Kalita of Assam, the group has been breaking barriers with its performances, showing how music can transcend labels and limitations.

“Sammohan is not just a cultural event; it is a national platform,” said Alendra Tripathi of NILD, Kolkata. “It inspires confidence, builds skills, and gives individuals with disabilities the chance to present their talents before the country.”

For DAC, the festival reflects a larger mission. Its upcoming International Institute for People with Disability (IIPD) in Kasaragod aims to weave healthcare, education, therapies, arts, sports and livelihood into one holistic ecosystem.

“At DAC, we believe in dignified artistic platforms that empower,” said Gopinath Muthukad, Founder and Executive Director. “Sammohan is our call to society to celebrate diversity and recognise every individual’s potential.”

Muthukad is the first Keralite to be honoured as a celebrity supporter by UNICEF for promoting child rights activities in the state



