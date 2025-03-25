Live
- Netflix’s It’s Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo Hyun faces career setbacks as Taiwan fan event and Disney+ drama get cancelled as a result of Kim Sae Ron controversy
- 5 Best Mystery Box Websites: Unleash Exciting Surprises Right to Your Doorstep!
- How to Structure an Investment Plan for Monthly Payouts After Retirement?
- Germany’s New Parliament Sees Decline in Women’s Representation
- White Roses in the UAE: Gift-Giving Etiquette and Cultural Significance
- BJP Targets Sonia & Rahul Gandhi Over Fresh Bofors Revelations In New Book
- Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna Seeks Legal Action Over Alleged Honey Trap Attempt
- BJP Launches ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ Outreach Program For Underprivileged Muslims Ahead Of Eid
- Hyderabad Tragic News: Toddler Dies After Hot Water Bucket Accident at Home
- NSS Camp: Student Community Service Commended - DMHO Dr. Swarajyalakshmi
Kerala HC slams police officer for issuing notice to accused's lawyer
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday orally slammed a Sub-Inspector of Police for issuing a notice under Section 35(3) of the BNSS to the lawyer of the accused, summoning him for investigation.
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday orally slammed a Sub-Inspector of Police for issuing a notice under Section 35(3) of the BNSS to the lawyer of the accused, summoning him for investigation.
The Sub-Inspector of Njarakkal near here, had, last month, arrested a couple hailing from West Bengal, alleging that they are Bangladeshi nationals and do not have proper documents, besides claiming that their Aadhaar, Election Identity Cards, and driving license are all forged.
The couple is now under judicial custody.
The police probe team issued a notice to the lawyer to submit all the documents of the couple, but had already submitted all the documents to a local court.
Later, the lawyer was issued a notice under Section 35 (3) BNSS to him, stating that as part of the investigation in the case the lawyer has to be questioned.
It was then that the lawyer approached the High Court, which asked the police officer to appear before it.
Slamming the action of the police officer, the court pointed out that a notice under Section 35 (3) can only be issued to a person when there is a reasonable suspicion that he has committed a cognisable offence.
"…He is an officer like you, an officer of this Court. How can you issue a 35 (3) notice to a lawyer who appeared for a client? If compensation is claimed, you will have to pay compensation. This is an Article 21 violation. What power do you have?" it observed orally.
The court further noted that notice was issued to the lawyer because the accused complained against the Sub-Inspector before the magistrate court's alleging that he was tortured in the police station.
It orally said that it would issue a detailed order in this matter, setting out directions to prevent the summoning of lawyers and to safeguard privileged communication.
The court also directed the Sub-Inspector to communicate with the lawyer and resolve the issue, warning him of the consequences of his action.
Just before the court rose for lunch, the Sub-Inspector handed over a letter to the court, submitting that the notice issued to the lawyer had been withdrawn.