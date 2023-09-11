Live
Kerala High Court directs police to see no mass drill or weapons training on temple premises
The Kerala High Court has directed police authorities to ensure that no one is permitted to conduct mass drills or weapons training on the premises of a temple in the state capital district.
Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed police authorities to ensure that no one is permitted to conduct mass drills or weapons training on the premises of a temple in the state capital district.
The court was hearing a petition filed by two devotees of the Sree Sarakara Devi Temple at Chirayinkeezhu alleging that some men claiming to be members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were conducting mass drills and weaponry training by illegally encroaching on temple premises.
The bench directed the administrative officer of the temple, and the Devaswom Commissioner, Travancore Devaswom Board to ensure that temple premises are not used for such activities.
"No mass drill or weaponry practices shall be permitted in the premises of the said temple, which is under the management of the Travancore Devaswom Board," the court order pointed out.
The petitioners further contended that even though they complained to the administrator of the temple, no action was taken.