Kerala High Court Has Granted Bail To Five Suspects Regarding Kodakara Money Heist

Five suspects in the Kodakara money theft case, which reportedly involved a robbery of roughly Rs. 3.5 crores near the Kodakara over-bridge on NH 544, have been granted regular bail by the Kerala High Court.



While granting the bail requests, Justice K Haripal noted that 10 of the 22 defendants in the case had already been released on bond earlier this month. The Court granted bail to the applicants on identical grounds after determining that there were no good reasons to keep them in detention any longer.

The applicants have filed their second bail application. Their first bail application was denied by the Court last month due to the fact that the inquiry was still ongoing.

In April of this year, the applicants were accused of stealing a big sum of money and then dividing it among themselves. They've been detained for about three months.

The bail pleas had previously been rejected by the court, which noted that the case had various enigmatic characteristics. The incident occurred on April 3rd, but the police were not notified until April 7th, and the crime was only recorded on April 7th.

Similarly, the defacto complainant informed the police that the perpetrators had robbed him of INR 25 lakhs. Nonetheless, during the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle had INR 3.5 crores in cash, all of which had been looted.

All 22 defendants, including those who conducted the heist and those who plotted the robbery and divided the money, were charged with the crimes. Following that, a final report was filed against these 22 people, and they were detained.

The petitioners' attorneys argued that their continued detention was unnecessary because the inquiry had progressed.

The Single Bench noted that 10 of the accused in the case were granted bail in a detailed ruling dated August 13, 2021.

The police's final report was the most important factor in deciding whether or not to issue bail. The court also found that, notwithstanding the fact that it was merely a preliminary final report, there were no compelling reasons for the accused persons' continuing incarceration. The same logic was shown to be relevant in the current applications as well.

As a result, the applicants have been released on bail, subject to rigorous conditions such as not entering the Thrissur revenue district unless for the purpose of attending court, until further orders.

In addition, all candidates have been instructed to rigorously adhere to the different criteria established by the state and federal governments regarding the preservation of social distance in the wake of Covid 19 pandemic.