Kerala High Court wants safety protocols for packing food at restaurants

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has asked the Commissioner of Food Safety to respond to a plea seeking actions against the use of uncoated papers and newsprints for packing food at restaurants.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said that the food commissioner should take into account all relevant, aspects including the need to ensure public health and safety at all restaurants regardless of how prestigious or not they may be.

"I am of the view, that the Commissioner of Food Safety has a very important role to play in this regard. The life of citizens is in peril if materials used for packing are not properly monitored and supervised," the Court said in its interim order.

The Court pointed out that distribution of food parcels has increased after Covid.

"The distribution of food in packed containers has risen to great numbers; and there is hardly any specific instructions available, at least prima facie, with respect to the manner in which it is to be done," the order stated.

The judge opined that the issue poses a grave public concern, and therefore, requires immediate attention of the competent authorities.

The order was passed on a petition filed by one Nebu Thomas Cherian, Proprietor of Anna Polymers, a manufacturer of compostable paper plates.

The petitioner claimed that Anna Polymers was certified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and has been put through rigorous tests for food migration, food grade, and grease-proof properties.

The petitioner pointed out that the failure to ensure compliance with food safety standards allows unscrupulous manufacturers to continue using uncoated papers and newsprints for food packaging, posing potential risks to public health and the environment.

Hence, the petitioner sought a direction to the State Government to enforce FSSA 2006 and the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018.

The matter will be heard on September 25, when the Commissioner of Food Safety will come with his findings.