Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 1): BT-18 Winners List & ₹1 Crore Jackpot Details

Check Kerala Bhagyathara BT-18 lottery results for September 1, 2025. See winning numbers, top prize winners, and how to claim your prize.

The Bhagyathara BT-18 draw took place on September 1, 2025, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

Top Winners:

  • 1st Prize (₹1 crore): BX 357510 (Sold in Palakkad by Siddique T)
  • 2nd Prize (₹30 lakh): BZ 432819 (Sold in Idukki by Bhooloka Pandyan)
  • 3rd Prize (₹5 lakh): BY 970561 (Sold in Kayamkulam by K Santhosh Kumar)

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 for all tickets ending in 357510.

Other Prizes: ₹5,000, ₹2,000, ₹1,000, ₹500, ₹200, ₹100

How to Claim:

  • Prizes up to ₹5,000: Claim at any lottery shop
  • Above ₹5,000: Go to a bank or lottery office with ticket and ID
  • Claim within 30 days
