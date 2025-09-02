Live
- Now girls to study at Jharkhand’s prestigious Netarhat school from next session, declares Hemant Soren
- XElectron Expands Smart Projector Range with Launch of Techno and Techno Plus
- TCS Announces Salary Hikes of 4.5% to 7% for Most Employees in September 2025
- India's long-term energy demand is expected to grow at 6 pc; EVs, Data Centres to drive growth
- What to Watch on OTT This Week (Sept 1–7): Thrillers, Romances & Reality Drama
- Wobble Displays Makes History with India's Biggest Ever Television: The Wobble Maximus Series 116.5-Inch Google TV 5.0
- Court Authorizes Forced Demolition Of Hazardous Vasai Housing Complexes Despite Resident Opposition
- Election Commission Issues Legal Notice To Congress Leader Over Dual Voter Registration Violation
- Maharashtra Government Accepts Maratha Reservation Demands, Protest Leader Agrees To End Mumbai Demonstration
- Haryana govt to strengthen irrigation system
Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 1): BT-18 Winners List & ₹1 Crore Jackpot Details
Highlights
Check Kerala Bhagyathara BT-18 lottery results for September 1, 2025. See winning numbers, top prize winners, and how to claim your prize.
The Bhagyathara BT-18 draw took place on September 1, 2025, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
Top Winners:
- 1st Prize (₹1 crore): BX 357510 (Sold in Palakkad by Siddique T)
- 2nd Prize (₹30 lakh): BZ 432819 (Sold in Idukki by Bhooloka Pandyan)
- 3rd Prize (₹5 lakh): BY 970561 (Sold in Kayamkulam by K Santhosh Kumar)
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 for all tickets ending in 357510.
Other Prizes: ₹5,000, ₹2,000, ₹1,000, ₹500, ₹200, ₹100
How to Claim:
- Prizes up to ₹5,000: Claim at any lottery shop
- Above ₹5,000: Go to a bank or lottery office with ticket and ID
- Claim within 30 days
Next Story