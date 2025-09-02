Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 1): BT-18 Winners List & ₹1 Crore Jackpot Details

The Bhagyathara BT-18 draw took place on September 1, 2025, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

Top Winners:

1st Prize (₹1 crore) : BX 357510 (Sold in Palakkad by Siddique T)

: BX 357510 (Sold in Palakkad by Siddique T) 2nd Prize (₹30 lakh) : BZ 432819 (Sold in Idukki by Bhooloka Pandyan)

: BZ 432819 (Sold in Idukki by Bhooloka Pandyan) 3rd Prize (₹5 lakh): BY 970561 (Sold in Kayamkulam by K Santhosh Kumar)

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 for all tickets ending in 357510.

Other Prizes: ₹5,000, ₹2,000, ₹1,000, ₹500, ₹200, ₹100

How to Claim: