Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-24 Results 2025: MW 796935 Wins ₹1 Crore First Prize
Check the Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-24 results for October 12, 2025. Find the winning numbers, including first prize ₹1 crore ticket MW 796935, and learn how to claim your prize.
Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-24 Results (October 12, 2025)
The Kerala Lottery people announced the winners of the Samrudhi SM-24 lottery on Sunday.
The draw happened at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 in the afternoon.
The big prize of ₹1 crore went to ticket number MW 796935.
The money will be given after tax is taken out.
The second prize of ₹25 lakh went to ticket number MO 824488.
The third prize of ₹5 lakh went to ticket number MT 442422.
Some Other Winning Numbers
4th Prize (₹5,000): 0172, 0677, 0830, 1559, 1905, 2036 …
5th Prize (₹2,000): 1964, 2438, 3689, 4139, 5172 …
6th Prize (₹1,000): 0344, 0833, 1137, 1260, 1356 …
7th Prize (₹500): 0489, 0638, 0852, 1034 …
8th Prize (₹200): 0071, 0412, 0418, 0438 …
9th Prize (₹100): 0004, 0022, 0030, 0105 …
(There are many more small winners too.)
How to Get Your Prize
If you won, check your ticket number carefully with the official list in the Kerala Government Gazette.
You must claim your prize within 30 days of the draw.
If you won the first or second prize, you can:
Give your ticket in person to the Director of State Lotteries, or
Send it by registered post, or
Claim it through a bank.
You also need to show your ID, like Aadhaar card or PAN card, along with the ticket.
Buy tickets only from official sellers, and always check the results from official sources.