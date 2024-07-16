Kerala Minister Warns Railways Of Legal Action Over Negligent Waste Management

Rajesh's remarks followed the death of a sanitation worker who disappeared in a canal in Thiruvananthapuram, which sparked a controversy.

The minister highlighted that despite several meetings between the state government, the Railways, and civic authorities, and multiple notices issued about waste management, the Railways had repeatedly ignored the directives.

Citing the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 and a Railways circular, Rajesh emphasized that it is the Railways' responsibility to manage its waste properly and scientifically. He mentioned that the Kerala High Court has identified the Railways as a bulk waste generator.

According to Rajesh, the Railways began addressing the issue only after receiving a notice in June, which warned of potential prosecution. "The accident occurred during the initial stages of this work," he noted.

Rajesh also mentioned that he had requested Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other officials to implement proper and scientific waste management practices. He clarified that he was not blaming the Railways but was simply stating the facts.