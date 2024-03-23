Kerala moves Supreme Court against President over pending bills

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: In an unprecedented move, the government of Kerala has approached the Supreme Court with a petition against the President of India for delay in clearing the bills cleared by Kerala Legislative Assembly.

The petition has been filed by CPI-M legislator and former state Minister T. P. Ramakrishnan.

Seven bills passed by the Assembly were first send to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who kept them with him for a while, and then sent them to the President for assent.

Of the seven bills, the President gave green signal to one and returned three, while three remaining bills continue to be with the President. It is against this that the state government has approached the Apex Court.