Kerala Nurse Became A Ray Of Hope For The Homeless Elderly People

For the past ten years, Shabana, the Malappuram native has been a foundation of support for many old people who have been abandoned in their own homes or on the streets by their family, or who are unmarried, widows, or have been left to fight alone in life due to a stroke of bad luck. Shabana is the daughter they never had, the one who makes sure their responsibilities are completed, a ray of hope at the end of the tunnel.



Shabana, who formerly worked as a dental nurse, is now Tirurangadi's soul. She explained that she used to help doctors and palliative care personnel at the residences of the elderly while she was working. During those trips, she observed that, while they were getting monthly check-ups and receiving their medications on time, they lacked everyday care, such as someone to assist them bathe, cut their hair, listen to their concerns, and keep them company. These tiny things make a huge impact in their lives, especially during pandemic times.

Shabana, a mother of two, quit her work and began making regular visits to the homes where she was required during the first lockdown. Every day, she spend around five hours with them. They don't have high expectations. Apart from a few health-related questions, all they want is a hug, someone to chat to, the opportunity to eat their favourite cuisine, listen to music on the radio, or have someone take their photo. She stated was fortunate to be able to provide it for them.

Shabana isn't going to let just anyone leave their parents or relatives in her care. She does a comprehensive background investigation and accepts responsibility if she finds their case to be legitimate. She refuse to look after their children or family members if they have children or family members. She added that if these elderly people can care for each of their children, why can't the children do the same for them? However, if the elderly are in trouble or are being mistreated by their family, she intervene there at that moment.

She goes door-to-door in her neighbourhood on a daily basis. She pays visits to distant relatives on occasion. She once received a call requesting assistance for an elderly woman who was entirely bedridden. Her bed had a hole in it, with a tub beneath it to collect her pee and faeces. Her family came to see her and bring her food, but no one was willing to clean her or her room. She had been sleeping in her own filth, covered with worms, for more than two weeks.

She was taken aback when she saw the scene. She cleaned her up and requested the rest of the family to look after her, but they refused. Shabana said that she has been five years, and she's secure with my help. Shabana places them in an old age home if she is unable to care for them on a daily basis. Despite this, she pays them frequent visits to assure their well-being.

Those suffering from cancer, paralysis, or kidney disease are also looked after. Shabana also attends after those whose families are unable to pay for their medical care.

There have been times when she has had to perform cremation for unidentified dead at the mortuary or administer last rites to individuals who have been abandoned. She does so after obtaining the required official approvals.

Shabana gives the elderly a Rs 1,000 package every month, which includes medicines, snacks, and other necessities. Shabana explained that people trust my services because I've been working for a decade. Several good Samaritans have also sent me little amounts. So far, she has been able to keep things running well. She also have timely lookout for government assistance for the elderly.