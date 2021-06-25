Kerala Plans To Remove Words That Discriminate Against Women From Textbooks
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that textbooks will be rewritten to remove phrases that are derogatory to women, following a growth in the proportion of reported dowry-related violence cases in the state.
Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted and explained the matter. The tweet explained Kerala's school textbooks will be changed and reviewed to remove words and phrases that are 'disparaging' to women in order to instill a culture of gender equality. Steps will be taken to transform our schools and institutions into places where gender equality and equal rights are valued.
The Chief Minister recalled the incident, Vismaya Nair died earlier this year, allegedly as a result of her husband's dowry-related torture. He said that for the sake of fair society men and women are treated equally. Kerala has chosen to take more severe measures to promote a fair society in wake of contemporary tragic occurrences of domestic violence.
His initiatives will take a big step to change the perception of the society towards the thinking structure for the woman section, which will bring more equality to the vision in gender distinction.
His further powerful tweets gave a distinct vision of gender inequality and promoted the superiority of women. He emphasized that men must accept the reality that women are not second-class citizens and are not inferior. They have equal rights. He urged the youth organizations to launch several awareness campaigns. Parents should also make a concerted effort to instill progressive values in their children. We must cultivate a new culture.
Meanwhile, Vijayan declared an online complaint registration system called 'Aparajitha' which will now be used to settle cyber crimes against women, as well as complaints about other crimes against women, such as domestic abuse.