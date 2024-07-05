Kerala Police Files Case Over Alleged FMGE Question Paper Leak

The Cyber Crime unit of the Kerala Police has registered a case following social media announcements claiming that the question papers and answer key for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) were available for purchase. However, the police stated there is currently no evidence that anyone received the purported question papers and answer keys that were circulated on social media.



The FMGE, scheduled for July 6, is a mandatory exam for foreign medical graduates seeking to practice in India, ensuring their eligibility for Medical Council of India registration.

The Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Crime Police filed the case under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, targeting those who advertised the sale of the FMGE question papers and answer key on Telegram. This marks the first case under the newly introduced law, which aims to prevent unfair practices in public examinations amid recent controversies like the NEET UG paper leak.

To prevent future scams, the Police's Cyber Division has begun 24/7 monitoring of social media platforms, including various Telegram channels. Despite the ongoing investigation, no evidence has surfaced indicating the distribution of FMGE question papers and answer keys to candidates.

The police have advised candidates to avoid falling prey to such scams and not to transfer money in exchange for the question papers.