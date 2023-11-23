Kerala: Popular vlogger Mallu Traveller gets anticipatory bail

Kochi : A Kerala court granted anticipatory bail to vlogger Shakir Subhan, popularly known as Mallu Traveller, in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on his former wife's complaint registered earlier this month.

As per the prosecution, when the complainant was 15 years old in 2012, she had agreed to marry Subhan after reaching adulthood.

However, a month after they performed Nikkah (Muslim marriage) on December 13, 2012, the accused allegedly took her to his home and committed multiple acts of penetrative sexual assault.

But the counsel for the vlogger said that he and the complainant were legally married till she obtained a divorce in 2016.